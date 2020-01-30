Healthy father collapses and dies from rare undiagnosed condition – and doctors don’t know why

Doctors have been left stumped by the sudden death of a healthy Victorian father who succumbed to a rare undiagnosed infection.

Jackson Burke collapsed in his home in Geelong on Saturday and was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital for emergency treatment.

The 37-year-old father-of-two was put on life support suffering from extreme cranial swelling and placed in an induced coma.

An MRI scan found the virus had cut off blood supply to his brain, and he passed away surrounded by his family on Monday.

Mr Burke’s sister-in-law Kari Burke told The Geelong Advertiser that doctors were at a loss to explain what happened.

‘Doctors are still unsure what exactly has caused it and they’re very stumped at this stage, they just can’t explain it,’ Mrs Burke said.

Shattered friends and family have remembered Mr Burke as a loyal family man who was always there for his loved ones.

‘For people he cared about he was extremely loyal too, no more so than Anita who he had been with since he was 15 years old and his two girls, who were his world,’ Mrs Burke said.

‘He had a lot of family and workmates that loved him, he was an extremely lovable guy.’

Mr Burke was the sole provider for his wife Anita and two children Lilly, 6, and Maddie, 3, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help the young family’s finances after Mr Burke’s sudden passing.

‘Most who know Jack know him for his massive heart and infectious smile while being the biggest man in the room,’ the description reads.

‘Those that knew Jackson understood that a better father you could not find and his girls were his world.’

The fundraiser has raised more than $29,000 for the Burke family.