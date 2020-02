Alyssa Healy won’t change her aggressive approach as she tries to end her run of outs ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Healy has scored just 24 runs in her past six innings leading up the World Cup, after being Australia’s best Twenty20 batter at the top of the order for the past two years.

“It is going to come off at some point and it might not other times. The last two years has been an incredible ride and, hopefully, I can continue that,” Healy said.