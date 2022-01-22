Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ woman, 25, who died after taking illegal weight-loss pills.

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ woman, 25, who died after taking illegal diet pills.

A “beautiful” young woman died after taking illegal slimming pills, prompting heartbreaking tributes.

Annie Gresham, 25, died tragically in Derby after taking weight-loss pills, and her bereaved family says they “miss her every day.”

A passing ambulance crew discovered the 25-year-old in her pyjamas on a bridge overlooking the A38 on the evening of November 19, 2017. She had a history of mental illness and eating disorders.

When emergency personnel attempted to get her into the vehicle, she attempted to run back to the bridge several times, according to the court.

She was airlifted to Royal Derby Hospital, but she died the next night.

Ms Gresham had consumed a highly toxic chemical that is both illegal and unlicensed for human consumption.

The 25-year-old had been admitted to specialist eating disorder clinics and was discharged shortly before her death, according to her inquest.

“Annie Gresham (nee Cooper) was a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie, and friend,” according to a statement released by her family.

“She was smart, caring, beautiful, and had a fantastic sense of humour.”

Every day, we think about her and miss her.

“We’d like to thank the police, ambulance service, and staff at the Royal Derby Accident and Emergency Department for their efforts.”

“We communicated with all three organizations frequently, and their professionalism, care, and compassion were outstanding.”

We owe them a debt of gratitude.”

“Annie received compassionate care from many individuals in the mental health sector over the years, and for this, we are truly grateful,” the bereaved family told DerbyshireLive.

“What we’d like to see happen is for the people who worked with Annie to reflect on their decisions and actions and consider whether they would do things differently if they could do it all over again.”

Then to remember this for the next patient and their family the next time.

“We also hope that professionals and people in positions of power will question the current level of mental health care in this country.”

“The system, in our opinion, failed Annie and will continue to fail others unless something drastic is done.”

Ms Gresham, who worked in a café, gave “no indication” that she had planned to commit suicide, according to Coroner Peter Nieto.

“It was clear that she had consciously taken the tablets on November 19,” he said.

That can’t have happened by chance.

“However, she must have known that she would almost certainly have been seen [on the A38 bridge], and that she would almost certainly have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

“I’d had…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.