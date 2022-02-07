Heartbreaking tributes to a 2-year-old boy who was discovered dead at home by a woman, 39, who has been charged with murder.

HEARTBROKEN family members of a tragic toddler have paid tribute to him as a woman charged with his murder prepares to appear in court.

Daniel James Hodgson Green, a young boy, was discovered dead at a home in Guisborough, North Yorkshire, last week.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Police were dispatched to the scene due to safety concerns, and they discovered a young boy injured on the premises.

The toddler and a woman discovered in the house were taken to the hospital, but Daniel died as a result of his injuries.

After Carol Hodgson, 39, was charged with his murder, his bereaved family released a photo of the child.

She is due in court today in Teesside Magistrates Court, charged with the murder of the toddler.

“Officers are supporting the boy’s family and they have requested privacy as they grieve,” said senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth.

“My thoughts, as well as the thoughts of everyone involved in this murder investigation, are with the family.”

Neighbors expressed their shock at the time of the incident.

“It’s terrible when these things happen to kids,” one said.

“Everyone is really nice around here.”

It’s a nice area, and one of the residents assisted me shortly after my wife died.

“It’s tragic, he was only two,” another added.

The poor soul barely made it.”