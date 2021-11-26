Heartbroken husband fears his wife was among the 27 migrants who drowned when their flimsy boat capsized on the way to Britain.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nuri’s GPS signal vanished while her husband was following her across the English Channel.

On the same day, at least 27 people drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Calais, killing five women and a young girl in the deadliest incident of the migrant crisis.

Mrs Nuri’s husband, a Kurdish immigrant living in the United Kingdom, said his wife was crossing the Channel to be with him and had called to say she was on a boat with around 30 other people before losing signal.

“She is not in the UK, which means she has left,” he told The Telegraph.

It’s a very sad situation for me and for everyone.”

“I had continuous contact with my wife and I was tracking her live GPS,” the distraught husband said, declining to be identified.

“I believe they were in the middle of the sea after four hours and 18 minutes from the time she entered that boat, and then I lost her.”

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the sinking dinghy as “very frail,” likening it to a “pool you blow up in your garden.”

Meanwhile, a migrant who was believed to have drowned in the disaster called a friend to say he didn’t think he’d make it across.

According to MailOnline, Mohammad Aziz, 31, has not been seen or heard from since a frantic call to a fellow Iraqi Kurd, Peshraw Aziz.

“It’s not good, the engine isn’t powerful enough – I’m not sure we’re going to make it,” he said to the publication.

“He was afraid the boat was going to sink.”

The boat, which was believed to be carrying 34 people, ran into trouble shortly after casting off from the French coast.

A flat, deflated inflatable boat with the little air that remained helping it float was surrounded by bodies, according to French lifeboat worker Charles Devos.

Late on Wednesday, a joint rescue operation involving French and British authorities was called off.

Boris Johnson, in a dramatic turn of events, wrote to Emmanuel Macron last night to formalize talks with the French President over the crisis.

The Prime Minister offered Macron hundreds of British troops to help stop desperate migrants from drowning in the sea, and urged him to allow joint patrols on French beaches starting next month.

“French gendarmes and UK Border Force working together, perhaps under a single command structure or joint deployment of private security contractors,” he said.

