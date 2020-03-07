Heat make 22 treys, hold on to topple Magic

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points and Goran Dragic added 25 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Robinson made 9-of-12 on 3-pointers. Dragic added nine assists.

Terrence Ross scored a game-high 35 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9-of-16 from the floor.

The Heat, who have won four games in a row, have the third-best home record in the NBA at 27-4.

With the victory, Miami took the season series, 3-1. This is the first time since 2015-2016 that the Heat have won the season series against its in-state rival.

Orlando, which has lost three straight games, is 11-20 on the road.

Magic starting forward Aaron Gordon returned to action after missing one game due to a sore knee. He posted 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes.

Miami led 30-26 after one quarter, thanks in large part to its 3-point shooting. The Heat shot 5-for-13 from deep (38.5 percent). Orlando made just 2 of 9 3-pointers.

The Heat led 38-35 with 7:33 left in the second quarter when they put together a 12-0 run, causing Magic coach Steve Clifford to call a timeout.

Clifford’s timeout must have worked as Orlando closed with a flourish, cutting its deficit to 60-55 at halftime.

The high scorers at halftime were Robinson with 21 points and Ross with 20. Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the floor in the first half, but Miami had the edge in 3-point shooting. Miami made 13-of-23 from deep (56.5 percent). Orlando, which had a 24-16 edge in paint points, shot 6-for-17 on 3-pointers (35.3 percent).

After three quarters, the Heat still led, 88-84, as Ross went scoreless in the quarter, and Robinson added just three more to his total.

In the fourth, Miami led 116-108 when the Magic made a late run. Ross hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 left, and Vucevic added a jumper with 32 seconds left. But Gordon missed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer.

For the game, Miami made 22-of-44 3-pointers. Orlando finished 13-for-30 on 3-pointers (43.3 percent).

–Field Level Media