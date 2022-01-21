Heather Catlin, the news anchor, is nowhere to be found.

Heather Catlin, the news anchor, is missing.

HEATHER Catlin is a news anchor who is well-known among Atlanta residents.

Heather’s duties include entertainment, sports, local traffic, and features reporting.

In 2009, Heather Catlin began working for Atlanta’s ABC news affiliate, WSB-TV.

Heather hosts a few segments on the channel, including sports, entertainment, and local news.

Hot Topics, Bulldogs GameWeek, and Sports Zone Friday are some of the segments she hosts.

Mike Shields, a fellow reporter, will take over Heather Catlin’s morning traffic broadcasting duties on WSB-TV on January 19th, 2022.

Heather also contributes to the WSB-TV website with stories.

Heather Catlin worked in the media industry before joining WSB-TV as a reporter.

She worked for NBC as a production assistant during the 2006 Winter Olympics coverage.

Heather worked for Turner Sports in 2007 as a reporter, hosting Chevy Total Access Live and HotCorner on MLB.com.

In 2005, she received her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Heather Catlin uses social media to promote her hosting and reporting commitments.

Heather is followed by 3,564 people on Instagram.

She paid tribute to Betty White on December 31, 2021.

“What an honor to chat with this woman! (hashtag)legend (hashtag)rip (hashtag)bettywhite,” Heather wrote alongside a photo of herself and the actress.

Heather has 15,500 YouTube subscribers.

Her Twitter account has 3,519 followers.

