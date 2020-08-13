Heatwave Forces UK Generators to Slump Back into Coal Addiction

Oh we’ve gone and blown it again, with the UK’s current dripping heatwave forcing the National Grid to get back into the dirty old coal habit to generate electricity, chucking a few sacks back on the fires and inhaling the wintery smell once more. Imagine the poor bloke having to stoke it up in this weather.

Coal is back, a little confusingly, because it’s been too hot, as the crushing heat impacts on the effectiveness of the gas burners that quietly generate much of our back-up power. The wind’s also not playing ball either, with the still days giving the turbines a rest and lowering the contribution of renewables to the generation mix too. Oh and there are a few power station part-closures for planned maintenance work at the moment too, as usually we get by fine in the summer.

Hence the order was given to kick up the Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station yesterday, giving the iconic chimneys of the ‎East Midlands a quick burn at full heat, before they close for good in 2025. And then what to we do? Panic turn things off? Only boil the kettle when an app says it’s our turn? [Guardian]

Image credit: Wikipedia