Heavy rainfall, flash floods wreak havoc in Turkey’s Izmir

ISTANBUL, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Heavy rainfall and flash flooding wreaked havoc in Turkey’s western province of Izmir on Tuesday.

Izmir received 126 kilograms of rainwater per square meter in a couple of hours, the Izmir municipality announced in a written statement.

“This is an extraordinarily huge figure, a serious disaster,” Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer said.

Local authorities also urged citizens not to leave their homes unless necessary, noting that flash flooding caused by heavy downpour has paralyzed the entire province and disrupted the traffic.

Video footage showed numerous vehicles were trapped in floods.

Yasemin Boncuk, a 43-year-old Izmir resident, told Xinhua that dozens of cars were washed away in the flash floodwaters in the Balcova district.

“There is a lot of material damage,” Boncuk said, adding that she couldn’t go to her work as it was not possible to get out of the house due to the flooding.

Weather forecasts said the rainfall is expected to continue in the region until Wednesday morning. Enditem