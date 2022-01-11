Heavy rains and floods have killed nine people in Iran.

Nine people have been killed in Iran as a result of heavy rains and flooding.

Flood relief supplies are being delivered to flood victims in 17 provinces, according to an official.

ANKARA

Floods swept across almost all of Iran, killing at least nine people, according to local media.

According to the ISNA news agency, Ismail Najjar, the head of the National Disaster Management Organization, recent heavy rains and floods killed at least nine people in the provinces of Fars, Kerman, and Sistan-Baluchestan.

Heavy rains harmed 101 cities and 309 regions across the country, according to Najjar.

West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Isfahan, Bushehr, Qazvin, Fars, Kirman, and Sistan-Baluchestan are among the 17 provinces where aid is being delivered to flood victims, he added.