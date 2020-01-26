Heavy rains to hit over 10 regions in Tanzania: weather agency

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s weather agency on Sunday issued its latest weather outlook warning of looming heavy rains in more than 10 regions, including the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, in the east African nation.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said in its weather forecast that the rains starting January 25 were expected in Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mtwara, Ruvuma and parts of Morogoro region.

Other regions to be hit by the heavy rains include Coast, Tanga, Kigoma, Geita, Mwanza and Kagera regions, and the islands of Mafia and Zanzibar.

On Jan. 22, TMA released an alert saying heavy rains were expected in four regions causing devastating damage to infrastructure and property.

TMA mentioned regions to be affected by the torrential rains as Lindi, Mtwara, Ruvuma and parts of Morogoro.

“The rains and strong winds were likely to cause devastating damage to the infrastructure, property, residential and business structures,” said the weather forecast.

It said business and residential structures located on valleys were likely to be submerged by flash floods.

The forecast said the rains and heavy winds were expected to disrupt social services and transport and warned people to stay at safer places.