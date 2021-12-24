Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous conditions for the holiday weekend in Utah, prompting an urgent avalanche warning.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous conditions for the holiday weekend in Utah, prompting an immediate avalanche warning.

People are being advised to stay off the slopes after an Avalanche Warning was issued for nearly all of Utah’s mountains.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued the warning due to new snow falling at higher elevations across the state.

Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, Skyline, and the Southwest are all in danger of an avalanche.

Moab and the Abajos are considered “considerable.”

Heavy, dense snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions.

As a result, both human-caused and natural avalanches are likely, according to the UAC.

People should stay off and out of slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

“I can’t emphasize this enough, folks.

Due to heavy wetblowing snow, avalanche danger is high this weekend.

Stay off out-of-bounds or backcountry slopes that are 30 degrees or steeper!” tweeted KUTV’s Matthew Johnson.

Due to avalanche danger, the Utah Department of Transportation has closed several backcountry areas as well as some roads.

The closures were announced on social media by UDOT to keep residents informed.

The Provo Bridal Veil-Slide Canyon backcountry will be closed until noon on Friday, according to UDOT.

According to UDOT, there will be intermittent closures on both sides of Highway 189 [Provo Canyon], from Glen Canyon to Vivian Park.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.