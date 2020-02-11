HEAVY SNOWFALL doesn’t stop Iranians from marking Islamic Revolution anniversary, as Rouhani says ‘Nation did not bend the knee’

Massive crowds went out across Iran, as it’s celebrating 41 years since the Islamic Revolution. In some areas people braved cold weather and had to hold up umbrellas alongside banners, as heavy snowfall poured down on them.

It was snowing heavily in parts of Iran, but people have still staged massive demonstrations, denouncing US sanctions and maximum pressure campaign during the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The rallies took place amid flare-up of tensions between the two countries.

🎥 آغاز مراسم #راهپیمایی_۲۲_بهمن ماه در مشهد با پخش صلوات خاصه امام رضا (علیه‌السلام) pic.twitter.com/fkbkBTOSqt — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) February 11, 2020

Large crowds gathered at the iconic Azadi Square in Tehran and in other cities across Iran on Tuesday. Braving heavy snowfall and cold weather in some areas, people carried national flags and photos of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force killed in a US drone strike in Iraq last month.

تصاویر و کلیپهای ویژه خود از حضور در #راهپیمایی_۲۲_بهمن را برای ما ارسال کنیدhttps://t.co/5rBi8E5E9jpic.twitter.com/ewQlhKU0QW — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) February 11, 2020

Traditional chants “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” were heard, as some came out to denounce US sanctions and US President Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled peace plan for the Middle East, which was rejected by the Palestinians.

Addressing the crowd in the capital, President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Revolution is “not limited” to Iran and will affect other Muslim states, ultimately “driving the American superpower from the region.”

He pointed out earlier that Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Tehran has failed to make Iranians “bend the knee.”