Hedge fund Firefly nominates two members to Gulfport’s…

March 2 – Firefly Value Partners said on Monday it has nominated two candidates to Gulfport Energy Corp’s board, months after the hedge fund asked for a seat and criticized the company’s “half-measures” to improve its financial performance.

Firefly, which owns 13.1% stake in the oil and gas company, said Gulfport has suffered more severely than its peers amid falling natural gas prices, because of the board’s failures and bad decisions. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)