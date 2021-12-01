Heidi Planck’s boss worked with a convicted fraudster linked to Hunter Biden and the Gambino crime family.

The Sun has learned that Heidi Planck’s boss did business with a convicted fraudster linked to Hunter Biden and the Gambino crime family.

Heidi, 39, vanished on October 17 after attending a flag football game with her 11-year-old son in Los Angeles.

Cops began executing a search warrant at a landfill site in Castaic on Monday, about 50 miles north of a building where Heidi was last seen with her dog on CCTV cameras in Downtown LA.

Heidi appears to have died at the apartment building, according to the LAPD, and forensic evidence led officers to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The landfill is used by the waste disposal company that works at the building where Heidi was last seen, according to Heidi’s ex-husband Jim Wayne, who told The Sun.

Her family has previously expressed concerns about “foul play” in her disappearance.

While the investigation continues, new questions are being raised about the powerful and, in some cases, shady individuals linked to Heidi’s boss, who is currently facing securities fraud charges.

Prior to her disappearance, the mother of one worked as a bookkeeper for Camden Capital Partners, where she was managed by Jason Sugarman.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Sugarman, 50, of orchestrating a (dollar)43 million tribal bonds fraud that began in 2013 and left a Native American tribe and several pension funds with (dollar)60 million in debts.

The financier, who is a co-owner of the LAFC Major League Soccer team and has ties to the Golden State Warriors through his Hollywood mogul father-in-law Peter Guber, was accused of making around (dollar)9 million off the scheme.

For his role as a mastermind in the conspiracy, Sugarman’s former business partner Jason Galanis, 51, has already been convicted and sentenced to prison.

And Galanis, a career criminal once dubbed “Porn’s New King” for alleged ties to former Los Angeles crime family boss Rosario “Sal” Gambino and his son Tommy, allegedly used his connections to enlist President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in the scheme.

According to court documents mentioned in a Wall Street Journal report from October 2019, Hunter’s name was used as a selling point in the securities fraud.

He was described as a vice-chairman for Burnham Financial Group in promotional brochures, a firm that was later identified as the alleged placement agent in the tribal bond offerings that defrauded the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe.

Hunter’s lawyer claimed at the time that the scheme used his name without his knowledge.

He was never charged with anything or asked to give anything…

