Heinz Now Sells Beans and Tomato Soup Direct From T’Factory

Heinz has opened up a direct sales site for people struggling to get out to supermarkets, and is offering 16 assorted cans of its most celebrated products for £10. Plus £3.50 postage. Plus the vague shame of making your besieged postman carry a box of 16 tins to your door.

Heinz has joined the rush to help NHS workers too, offering to waive the Heinz to Home delivery fee for people who hold a ​Blue Light Card – the discount scheme for all emergency service, social care and armed forces staff. Heinz rather generously describes the tins as “meals” in themselves, although surely even in these difficult times it’s possible and indeed necessary to rustle up a bit of toast for the tinned content to sit upon, even if by some scientific fortification witchcraft Heinz is able to say that a tin of spaghetti hoops counts as one of your five a day.

The 16-tin delivery includes eight of beans, four of tomato soup and four of spaghetti hoops, the latter of which have at some time over the last few decades been rebranded as Heinz Hoops. Enhanced bundles containing the option of ketchup and baby food are coming soon. We may get used to this staying at home thing. [Heinz to Home]

