Helen Skelton is a baby name that pays homage to a deceased cousin.

Helen Skelton, host of Countryfile, has revealed that her baby’s middle name is a tribute to a cousin who died when she was in her twenties.

Elsie Kate was born on December 28 to the former Blue Peter presenter.

Skelton, 38, and her rugby league player husband Richie Myler, 31, already have two sons, Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

“We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our twenties,” she told Hello! magazine.

I was very close to her; she was a scientist and a total badass.”

At 7lb 8oz, she weighed more than her brothers at birth.

“Louis weighed 5.6 pounds, and Ernie weighed 7 pounds,” she said.

“I expected her to be small, but she’s my biggest bubba.”

Skelton denied that they had tried for a third child in order to have a daughter.

“But that wasn’t the case for us,” she explained.

“All we wanted was more children and a surprise.”

Skelton had the nursery painted pink despite his decision not to find out the child’s gender before the birth.

“I thought I was having a girl,” she explained.

I’ve completely embraced pink now.

“My world is testosterone-filled enough with a rugby player and two feral boys.”

