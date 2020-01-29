Helicopter ‘shown circling on Kobe Bryant flight path’ 30 minutes before fatal crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday and new footage appears to have shown the chopper shortly before it went down

A new video has emerged on social media that appears to show a helicopter flying in circles on the same fatal path that Kobe Bryant’s aircraft took on Sunday.

The sporting world are still mourning the NBA legend, who passed away after his helicopter crashed in California.

Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also lost her life in the tragic incident – as well as another seven passengers who were on board.

And a video has been published on Twitter which appears to show the helicopter circling above Glendale 30 minutes before the crash.

The helicopter was filmed at the same time and on the same path as Bryant’s helicopter 15 minutes before radar contact was lost with air traffic controllers.

Information stored in the mobile phone that filmed the helicopter shows the footage was captured at 9:29:52 PST (17:29:52) in the city’s Vineyard neighbourhood.

Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, published by airline tracking website flightradar24.com, appeared to be in the same location at that time before it crashed.

The local resident who filmed the footage and shared it online, David Lyudmirsky, said he recorded the moment because he felt the helicopter was circling at an unusually low altitude.

LAPD stated earlier in the week that conditions were unsuitable for flying and that their own choppers had been grounded because of the adverse weather.

Bryant’s helicopter went down in foggy weather at around 10:00 PST (1800 GMT) in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of central Los Angeles.

Tributes quickly poured in for the basketball icon, with sport stars across the world paying their respects.

Paris St-Germain footballer Neymar dedicated a goal to Bryant on Sunday, holding up the numbers 2 and 4 with his fingers in tribute to his famous #24 shirt.

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods also said: “It’s unbelievably sad and the reality is sinking in because I was told about five minutes ago.

“He brought a desire to win every night on both ends of the floor, not too many guys can say that. Any time he was in the game, he’d take on their best player.”

US President Donald Trump, too, was devastated to hear of the news.

“Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life,” he said. “He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.”