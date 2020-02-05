Help on the way for Vic pets and wildlife

Wildlife and pets affected by Victoria’s deadly blazes that destroyed homes and natural habitats will receive support to ensure their protection.

The Victorian government announced on Thursday that a $17.5 million initial rescue package will aim to save endangered wildlife.

The money will be used for food drops, treatment, rehabilitating habitats, ensuring protection from predators and research into affected species.

It’s estimated 185 of Victoria’s species, many of them rare and threatened, have already been impacted by this season’s blazes.

“Some of our most threatened species have had almost their entire habitat wiped out,” Premier Daniel Andrews posted on Twitter.

RSPCA Victoria also prompted a national bushfire appeal, calling animal owners to reach out for help following the devastating bushfires.

RSPCA Victoria is calling all animal owners affected by the bushfires and agencies needing assistance with animal care to reach out in the wake of bushfires devastating the state.

Aside from enabling a seven days a week dedicated bushfire hotline, RSPCA said they will also seek to provide veterinary care as well as food and water supplies.

RSPCA also encouraged people to donate to help them respond to emergencies and help animals and communities in need.

“We are in awe of the support we have received from the community,” RSPCA Acting CEO Tegan McPherson said.

We have supported evacuees at relief centres, provided transport and shelter for affected pets and deployed our Mobile Animal Care Unit to triage over 70 injured wildlife in East Gippsland.”

More than one billion animals are thought to have perished in the unprecedented bushfires across Australia, but the final extent won’t be known for some time.

The federal government has pledged an initial $50 million wildlife and habitat restoration package.