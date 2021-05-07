Henan player banned for slapping opponent

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) — Henan Songshan Longmen player Wang Shangyuan has been banned for three matches after slapping a Shandong Luneng player in a Chinese Super League game.

The 27-year-old midfielder was spotted slapping Shandong Luneng forward Guo Tianyu in the face when the latter was arguing with Wang’s teammate Luo Xin in the 89th minute of the 1-1 draw between Shandong and Henan on Sunday.

In addition to the three-match ban, he was fined 30,000 yuan (about 4,644 U.S. dollars), according to a statement released by the Chinese Football Association on Friday.

The former Eendracht Brugge player’s misdemeanor “could bring about adverse social impact”, the statement wrote. Enditem