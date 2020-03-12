Henderson, Alisson, Robertson – Liverpool injury latest and expected return dates

Liverpool are hoping to overcome their first leg loss to Atletico Madrid and progress to Champions League quarter-finals but have a number of key injury doubts

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be breathing a sigh of relief, with two of his side’s key injury doubts fit to play in the crunch Champions League second leg clash with Atletico Madrid .

The Reds will be desperate to bounce back from their 1-0 loss in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, which saw Saul Niguez’s early goal prove to be the difference.

With this game due to take place at Anfield, Liverpool will be aiming to use the home atmosphere to their advantage as they continue to defend the trophy they won for a sixth time last season.

Three regular first team members were missing through injury for their most recent game against Bournemouth and here is the latest on their return status.

The Liverpool captain has been out with a hamstring injury since getting substituted in the first leg.

However, Henderson has recovered in time to play in the second leg, with Klopp revealing that “Hendo is ready”.

The news comes as a major boost for the Reds, with Henderson’s influence keenly felt in his absence.

Expected return date: March 11

Goalkeeper Alisson will not be fit to face Atletico, Klopp has confirmed, with the Brazilian still struggling with a hip problem.

“Ali will not be [ready]” the German said when asked for an update on the stopper’s condition.

Expanding earlier in the week, Klopp revealed Alisson may not be back until late March after the international break.

He added: “I don’t want to say ‘no’ to the Merseyside derby but I don’t know if he will be available. We have to judge the situation anew.

“I would say after the international break 100 per cent. Whatever we can get before, that we will see.”

Expected return date: late March

Full-back Robertson is integral to the way Liverpool play and the Scotland international was absent for the Bournemouth win as a precaution.

Robertson attended Klopp’s most recent press conference and revealed he is also fit to play against Atletico.

“My ankle has felt good, since the winter break really good. Just Friday I overstretched the hamstring, I thought I was fine but the cautious approach was fine and I’ll train today.”

Expected return date: March 11