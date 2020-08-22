Henrik Larsson joins Barcelona coaching staff

ISTANBUL

Swedish legend Henrik Larsson has agreed to join new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman’s coaching staff, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

“FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson for their incorporation into the coaching staff, headed by new coach Ronald Koeman,” the club said in a statement.

“Both have signed on contracts through to June 30, 2022.”

A prolific forward for his clubs and country, Larsson played for Barcelona, Scottish side Celtic, Dutch club Feyenoord, and England’s Manchester United among others.

He played 62 games in two seasons at the Camp Nou and left with 22 goals and six assists.

He had a critical role in the Spanish giants’ 2006 UEFA Champions League title win, coming on as a second-half substitute to set up both goals as Barcelona beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final in Paris.

The 48-year-old has also had managerial stints at Swedish clubs Falkenberg, Landskrona, and Helsingborg.

Larsson’s return to Barcelona came just days after Koeman, who he played alongside at Feyenoord, was unveiled as the club’s new boss after the sacking of Quique Setien.

Barcelona parted ways with Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal after finishing the season with no major trophy and suffering a humiliating 8-2 defeat against German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.