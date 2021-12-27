Her family survived the Holocaust, and now she works as a rabbi in an Afghan refugee camp to repay strangers’ kindness.

Her family survived the Holocaust, and now she works as a rabbi, sheltering Afghan refugees to repay strangers’ kindness.

Rabbi Ariana Capptauber was moved by a deeply personal reason when she offered to house a few of the hundreds of Afghan refugees expected to arrive in the Harrisburg area in November.

Capptauber is a Holocaust survivor’s descendant.

In the 1930s, her grandmother and great-grandmother fled Nazi-occupied Poland and embarked on a journey of survival made possible by the kindness of strangers.

Capptauber had a desire to assist Afghan refugees.

It was her way of repaying the universe, she reasoned.

To return the favor.

Her grandmother and late great-grandmother “went through harrowing times,” she said.

“My grandfather died, and my grandmother’s other two siblings were shot.

They were able to get out of the ghetto by relying on strangers’ kindness.”

Capptauber, rabbi at Beth El Temple in Harrisburg, joined her congregation in organizing truckloads of donations of household items, clothing, and food when she learned of the impending arrival of Afghan refugees earlier this month.

She also discovered that one of the most pressing needs of the International Service Center, the refugee resettlement agency, was housing for the families.

Capptauber had recently renovated her basement, converting it into an apartment with its own entrance and kitchen.

It occurred to her that it would be an ideal temporary home for a refugee family.

Abdul Tamim Zeiaye, his wife Shahnaz Khetabi, and their four children were living in Capptauber’s basement by late November after she contacted Truong Phuong, the resettlement agency’s executive director.

The rabbi’s newfound connection with refugees brought the legacy of her own family’s displacement full circle.

Her grandmother, who was only three years old at the time, and her great-grandmother were sheltered by farmers and even spent time in Nazi resistance-run camps deep in the forest.

They ended up in displaced persons camps in Italy after the war.

They were eventually given the choice of emigrating to Israel or the United States. They chose the latter, arriving in New York and being taken in by a doctor who gave them a room.

Before Capptauber’s great-grandmother was able to find work as…

