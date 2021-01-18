Herds of gazelles stay around Mongolia’s capital to survive hard winter

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Several herds of gazelles have been found staying on the outskirts of Ulan Bator to survive this harsh winter, the city’s environment department said Monday.

“There are now more than 500 gazelles in eight locations on the outskirts of the capital city. Due to a lack of food in their natural surroundings, gazelles have been intruding to the capital city this winter from some provinces which had bad summer,” the department said in a statement.

Relevant officials are working around the clock in the locations to protect the gazelles from street dogs, it added.

According to a census in 2000 cited by the World Wildlife Fund, over 2 million gazelles inhabited in Mongolia’s Eastern Steppe, and the population of gazelles has been decreasing since then under the threats of poorer weather conditions, infectious diseases, steppe fires, human and livestock interference, among others. Enditem