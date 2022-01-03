Here are 5 things that have changed under Eric Papenfuse, the new mayor of Harrisburg.

Here are 5 things that have changed since Eric Papenfuse took office as mayor of Harrisburg.

The second term of Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse expires on Monday, Jan.

3. The city now looks very different than it did when he first took office.

With dozens of important job openings, a (dollar)4 million annual structural budget deficit, and the inability to provide critical services, the city’s future was uncertain in 2014.

After eight years, the city has filled critical positions, more than doubled its public works staff, maintained a series of balanced budgets, and begun trash collection for other municipalities.

As the city prepares to welcome its newest mayor on Monday, we take a look back at five things that have changed in the city during Papenfuse’s eight years as mayor.

In 2014, the city’s Public Works department relocated to this building on Paxton Street after losing its previous location when the city’s water and sewer services were sold.

Works for the Common Good

The city’s public works department, which handled garbage collection and road treatment, was on its last legs when the mayor took office.

State receivers recommended outsourcing the work, similar to how the city’s parking assets were sold to a private company, after the department was ejected from its building.

The mayor fought back, saving jobs, preserving local control, and creating a revenue stream that only grew as the city began to provide services to other municipalities.

He spent millions on new equipment, reclaimed hundreds of commercial accounts, and relocated the department to Paxton Street.

Taxes and debt

In 2014, the city’s finances appeared to be in bad shape.

When the mayor took office, the city’s annual budget had a (dollar)4 million structural hole, (dollar)4.5 million in unpaid bills, and (dollar)10 million in debt payments.

Property taxes were already among the highest in the area, with nearly half of the population living in poverty, and state law restricts the types of taxing authority that municipalities can use to raise funds.

Papenfuse’s administration consistently spent less than the city’s approved annual budget, accumulating a cash surplus over time that could be used for capital projects or debt repayment.

The city also hired a grants manager, who was successful in steering millions of dollars in state and federal funds to the city.

