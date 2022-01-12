Here are all the questions Boris Johnson might face at PMQS, as No 10 is accused of ‘cleaning up.’

The Prime Minister is in for a rocky 24 hours as the No 10 party feud continues to roil Tory ranks.

Boris Johnson is set for a bruising PMQs this afternoon, as he faces mounting public outrage over a Downing Street “bring your own booze” party during the May 2020 lockdown.

After receiving a second negative lateral flow test last week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will return to the despatch box. Last week, Angela Rayner deputised for him after he tested positive for Covid.

Here is a list of all the questions that the Prime Minister will be asked:

The Prime Minister will be asked if he and his wife Carrie Johnson attended a garden party at No 10 in May 2020, when the country was under strict lockdown rules prohibiting outdoor gatherings.

A leaked email shows a key official inviting employees to the lockdown drinks party on May 20.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, wrote the email, which was sent to more than 100 No 10 employees and obtained by ITV News, inviting them to an event in Downing Street on May 20, 2020.

“Hello all, After an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to take advantage of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening,” it says.

Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!”

The Prime Minister has so far refused to comment on the reports, instead stating that Sue Gray is looking into the matter.

Downing Street has penned a similar statement, stating that no further comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Johnson and his wife are said to have attended the May 20 lockdown meeting.

According to the newspaper, his wife Carrie – who was his fiancée at the time – was seen drinking with Henry Newman, then Michael Gove’s adviser and now a senior figure in No 10 – at the time.

Mr Johnson will be asked to respond with a “yes or no” response, according to Ms Rayner.

