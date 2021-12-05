Here are eight things we learned this week, ranging from abortion laws to arctic rain and Twitter’s new rules.

Here are eight things we learned this week, ranging from abortion laws to arctic rain to Twitter’s new rules.

Your weekly roundup of the most interesting stories

Mortgage approvals in the United Kingdom fell to their lowest level since June 2020 last month, indicating that the market has slowed since the stamp duty holiday ended.

According to Bank of England figures, 67,200 new homebuyer mortgages were approved in November, down from 71,851 in October and well below the peak of 104,547 in November 2020.

The Bank’s data also revealed a significant drop in the amount of money advanced to borrowers over the month, with net mortgage lending falling to £1.6 billion in October from £9.3 billion in September.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has given the green light to RNLI lifeboat volunteers to rescue asylum seekers in the Channel if their lives are in danger, according to a minister.

There had been concerns that the RNLI would be criminalized as a result of new laws making it illegal to assist asylum seekers in entering the UK.

However, Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove said the Government will amend the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill introduced by the Home Secretary next week to make it clear that the RNLI and Coastguard will not be prosecuted under the new laws.

After the price of its morning-after pill was halved for a Black Friday sale, campaigners and Labour MPs have called on the high street chemist Boots to cut it permanently.

The morning-after pill Levonorgestrel was reduced from £15.99 to £8 during Boots’ Black Friday sale.

According to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), this demonstrates that large pharmacies can cut prices when it is in their own best interests.

“It is wrong that a woman in need of this essential medication next week will be forced to pay double what is being charged today,” BPAS CEO Clare Murphy said.

Boots, on the other hand, claims that its costs are comparable to those of other high-street pharmacies.

The Array Collective, a Belfast-based activist group, has won the Turner Prize 2021 for their work, which includes a mock Irish pub.

The Array Collective, made up of 11 Belfast-based artists, has been working together on projects since 2016 to address issues such as abortion access, gay rights, mental health, gentrification, and social welfare.

“The Druithaib’s Ball,” the group’s prize-nominated work, is a site-specific installation.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.