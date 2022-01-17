Here are five shocking items that we don’t clean as a hotel cleaner.

I work as a hotel cleaner, and here are five items that we don’t clean.

THE MOST PEOPLE who have stayed in a hotel have assumed that it had been cleaned before they arrived.

However, a hotel cleaner revealed that she has never been told to clean five items in a room.

On Tiktok, Elliana Madrid posted a video of herself at work as a hotel room cleaner.

She went around the room in the video pointing out things she’d never been told to clean.

The coffee machine, mattress topper, comforter, throw, and pillows were the five items.

The video has nearly 600,000 views and over 570 comments from people who are disgusted by the lack of cleaning.

“I didn’t want to know this,” wrote someone.

“Sounds like a great way to spread scabies,” said another.

Several other hotel cleaners chimed in on the video, confirming Elliana’s claims.

“I’ve worked in five-star hotels and can attest to this,” one person wrote.

They’re wiped off, but they’re never properly cleaned.”

“I used to work in housekeeping, and you don’t wash any blankets – only sheets and towels,” another said.

“They’re only washed if there’s something visible on them.”

“I can confirm this for myself as a former housekeeper,” said a third.

It’s not just the items listed by Elliana that could contain germs from a previous hotel guest.

The dreadful reason why you should never drink water from a hotel bathroom was revealed by a hotel employee.

Guests should never use the hotel room’s chest of drawers, according to a travel expert.

And a man revealed the disgusting reason why you should never use the ice machine in a hotel.