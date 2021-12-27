Here are INFOSURHOY’s weirdest news stories of 2021, from Home Depot exorcisms to UFOs.

Here are INFOSURHOY’s weirdest news stories of 2021, ranging from Home Depot exorcisms to UFO sightings.

Life can be strange, so it’s no surprise that some of the news detailing what life has come up with is nothing short of bizarre.

So, to end the year on a lighter note, here are eight of INFOSURHOY’s most bizarre headlines from 2021:

The news of an exorcism being held at a Home Depot in Lackawanna County sent shockwaves through the community this summer.

Later, the exorcism’s organizers claimed that they were performing the ritual on behalf of the trees that had been cut down for lumber.

Dex, a black cat from Williamsport, went missing and was found three months later…in New York.

After that, his family drove the 200 miles to pick him up, making for a happy but perplexing reunion.

Cheerleaders have a bad reputation for being petty, but one Bucks County mother took it to the next level.

Raffaela Spone figured out that the best way to boost her daughter’s cheerleading team status was to make deepfake videos of her rivals engaging in illegal behavior and then send them to her coaches.

Fortunately, this backfired, and Spone was later charged with various offenses.

Along with everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have had an odd side effect: an increase in reports of UFO sightings.

Let’s hope they arrive peacefully.

Who knows if it’s a centuries-old curse or a bad omen, but “a few hundred” black vultures have a habit of descended on Derry Township and wreaking havoc on its residents.

Perhaps they should call in the exorcists from Home Depot for assistance.

On his first day of work at a Dauphin County motel, a man thought getting high would be a good idea.

It wasn’t, as you might expect after he stripped down and kissed a female coworker on the neck.

Although his case reached the state Supreme Court, the man was promptly fired, shocking no one.

After a woman “fell” into what allegedly used to be a toilet, a TikTok video went viral…

