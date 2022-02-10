Here are my three tips for dealing with car break-ins, which I discovered a muddy naked man in my trunk who had been hiding there for DAYS.

Here are my three tips for dealing with car break-ins, which I discovered a muddy naked man hiding in my trunk for DAYS.

A DRIVER discovered a muddy naked man hiding in her truck for days.

An automotive mechanic, Bethany Coker, spoke exclusively to The Sun about the strange discovery and her advice for dealing with break-ins.

Coker, a Canadian, claims she left her doors unlocked after a day out and awoke to find her front seat covered in mud the next morning.

After the incident, she cleaned up the mud and locked her doors, not realizing that a man had entered her trunk after dirtying her car seats.

Later, Coker’s neighbors sent her video footage of the muddy, shoeless man climbing into her trunk.

According to Coker, the footage aided her in putting the puzzle together.

In the aftermath of the incident, Coker advises others to keep their car doors locked.

Except for her, the rest of her family had locked their cars the night of the incident.

“Before you start driving away, lock your doors and make sure nobody is inside your vehicle.”

Coker has shared photos and videos of others checking their trunks before driving away in their vehicles in the wake of the viral video.

“It’s kind of like trauma if you can’t find humor in a situation like this,” she explains.

The man didn’t take any of her belongings, according to Coker.

He merely soiled her front seat.

“He could’ve stayed here rent-free if he hadn’t made such a mess,” Coker joked to friends.

On January 31, Coker posted a video to her TikTok followers showing a muddy front passenger seat of her car.

“My car was at home all night while we were out wheeling until 2 a.m., and I started it up this morning without paying attention, only to return to get in it and notice the MUD,” reads the caption.

As she tries to clean the caked-on mud off the seat, Coker can be heard exclaiming in horror.

In the video, she also says: “The only logical explanation is that a… muddy-a**… man slept in my f***ing car last night,” she says near the end.

Coker returned to her car at the end of the workday on Tuesday, three days after discovering the muddy seat, but noticed that her windows were fogged up.

“Hey, can you let me out?” a voice said as she reached for some tools in her passenger seat.

“I turn around, and there’s a face poking out between my seat and my trunk,” Coker told The Sun.

Between my seat and my trunk, I notice a face.

“Initially…

