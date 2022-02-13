Here are some of America’s strangest lake monster legends, from a giant octopus to an eel pig.

Here are some of America’s strangest lake monster legends, ranging from a giant octopus to an eel pig.

The Loch Ness Monster isn’t the only fabled lake monster that has terrified people for centuries.

Several sightings of a giant octopus to a half-eel, half-pig creature have been reported across the United States.

Atlas Obscura created a map of all of America’s “lake monsters.”

Here are four of the most terrifying-sounding creatures that may make you reconsider going for a swim.

Despite the fact that an octopus would not be able to survive in a freshwater lake, there is a rumor that one exists in Oklahoma.

Lake Thunderbird is surrounded by a legend about a giant octopus.

The octopus is said to be as big as a horse, with long tentacles that drag swimmers to their deaths, according to legend.

If you stay out of the water, you can avoid a giant octopus, but you’ll have to face the Lake Worth Monster on land.

In 1969, the Lake Worth monster caused widespread panic.

It’s a legendary creature that lives in Lake Worth at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge, according to Texas folklore.

It lives on land and in the water and is said to be part man, part goat.

Newspapers in the late 1960s reported sightings of the monster.

It is said to have jumped from a tree onto a man’s car, leaving a trail of dead sheep with snapped necks around the lake.

Some people blamed costumed high school students, but no one has ever been found guilty.

The myth of the lake monster in Kentucky is a well-known one.

Herrington Lake is said to be home to an eel-like pig creature with a long curly tail, according to legend.

According to one theory, the sightings were of a massive alligator.

In 1923, the monster of Alkali Lake in Nebraska was reported by eyewitnesses.

It resembled an alligator with a single rhino-like horn, according to the shocked onlooker.

It was also said to roar out of the water and have a foul odor.

Sightings peaked in the 1920s, and no one could agree on a reasonable explanation for the monster sightings.

