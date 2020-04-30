Here are the famous filters that will be distributed to all Belgians: what do they look like?

The mask appears more and more as an indispensable weapon to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It will also be imposed on public transport from May 4. The federal government is committed to providing fabric protection and two filters per person. Filters produced in Flanders and Wallonia.

The National Security Council has announced that every Belgian will normally receive a cloth mask and filters. These will be produced in particular in Hainaut. Mélanie Renda revealed them to us in Châtelet duplex.

“We are in a hangar where the first filters that were manufactured are stored, these famous filters that we were told about at the last National Security Council, presented our journalist for RTLINFO 1:00 PM. These filters are partly designed in Belgium, in two companies. One is located in Flanders, the other in Wallonia. The raw material of these filters consists of huge rollers. We have received in preview the filters that you will receive at home. There are two per package. ”

Deltriant’s marketing and communications director, Jean Kalivas, answered questions from Mélanie Renda.

How are we going to use these filters at home?

“First of all, the raw material you see behind me is what we really call white gold. This material has arrived, we are shipping it. When you receive this at the house, you are going to cut it out. You will have to either put it inside a filter that you will make yourself or you will have the possibility of putting rubber bands and appropriating it directly and use it. “

Is the raw material completely ready or is it in the manufacturing process? Will it be sent shortly to citizens?

“The raw material has arrived at our place. We are shipping it as you can see. And, what we are going to do today is that we are going to pack it. We are collaborating with a company from the north of the country and, if all goes well, we will start distributing from May 4. We hope in the next three weeks that everyone will have their mask at home. “

Here is part of the instructions: “These filters are made available to you by the federal government. They are not a medical device. The goal is to provide the highest level of protection possible, without sacrificing usability.”

20 million should be distributed throughout Belgium. 14 million are produced in Wallonia, 7 million in Flanders.

CORONAVIRUS IN BELGIUM: the latest news