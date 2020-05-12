Here is the certificate that allows you to move more than 100 km from your home

Since May 11, 2020, a certificate allows exceptionally to travel more than 100 km – INTERIOR

One certificate leaves us, another one arrives. In this phase of progressive deconfinement, there is no need to bring a declaration to go jogging. However, for trips over 100 km (from home as the crow flies) that leave your department, you must have a new declaration. The latter is available on the website of the Minister of the Interior by clicking here. It can be downloaded in pdf and .doc, or be generated online.

🔵 # Covid19 | From # 11 May, to accompany the progressive deconfinement in 🇫🇷, a certificate is required to travel outside of your department & more than 100km from your residence. To download it, in paper or digital format:

➡️ https://t.co/XIUoU5gEUY pic.twitter.com/w9mp7caJbP – Ministry of the Interior (@Place_Beauvau) May 11, 2020

A “compelling, family or professional” reason covers, in particular, travel for work, health, schooling or childcare, assistance to vulnerable persons and judicial and administrative summons. A new declaration is necessary for each trip, except when they are “recurring for work”.

Important clarification, because the wording is not necessarily clear: you must have the certificate for trips greater than 100 km that leave your department. Clearly, no certificate is required if you drive 130 km while staying in Gironde, or to travel from Créteil, in the Val-de-Marne, to Paris (less than 100 km). You always need to have proof of address less than a year old so that the distance can be calculated. Be careful.