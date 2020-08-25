Here Is The Complete Breakdown Of Speakers At The Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention is set to begin on Monday night and run through Thursday. Themed after “Honoring the great American story,” the RNC will see the GOP nominate Donald Trump for a second term as president and feature a long list of speakers.

While past conventions included a long list of elected officials and those seeking office, this group has noticeably fewer politicians and a lack of notable names from previous Republican administrations.

Notably, the speaker list includes at least one member of Trump’s family each day as well as several figures who went viral due to negative media exposure. These latter speakers include Nicholas Sandmann, who went viral after confronting a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protestors earlier in the year.

The complete list of speakers is as follows, in order of appearance:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday: