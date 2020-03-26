Here is the new, stricter version of the travel certificate

Since March 24, the time must be entered on the new certificate of derogatory travel. – Ministry of the Interior

We have to have it since Tuesday. The new version of the “derogatory displacement certificate” is available on the website of the Ministry of the Interior. It takes up the points of the decree presented by Edouard Philippe on Monday. On the program: restrictions on outings in his neighborhood, especially for physical activity, as well as for medical appointments. You must also enter the time of your trip.

# COVID19 | A new version of the derogatory displacement certificate has been put online, in accordance with the announcements [email protected] last night on TF1.

📄⬇️The updated form is available at https://t.co/R9RGFkLdXx. pic.twitter.com/YclCGUBrcF – Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) March 24, 2020

Sports outings or walks are now limited to one hour per day, “within a maximum radius of one kilometer around the home.” They must be done alone or only “with people gathered in the same home”, for example her children. For medical appointments, the decree limits them to emergencies and “to care that cannot be provided remotely and that cannot be deferred”. Consultations for chronic diseases are also allowed.

Containment could last up to six weeks

The certificate has two new grounds: judicial or administrative summons, and participation in missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority. The decree of March 23 also prohibited open-air markets, except by derogation obtained by the mayors from the prefects, especially in the villages.

While confinement has been imposed for two weeks, it should, unsurprisingly, last longer. On Tuesday, the Scientific Council gave its opinion: “The containment will probably last at least six weeks from its installation (March 17)”. The Minister of Health, however, stressed that this was only an “estimate” at this stage. But while the threshold of 1,000 deaths has been exceeded in France and the curve still seems far from its peak, this estimate is probably close to reality.