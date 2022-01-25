Here’s how central Pennsylvania stocks fared on Wall Street’s wild day.

The stock market experienced a wild day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Monday.

The market was then helped to recover by a dramatic surge late in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day at 34,364.50, up 99.13 points or 0.3 percent.

Here’s how central Pennsylvania-related stocks fared on the day:

Holdings of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc.

(dollar)43.71 is the starting price.

Price at the end: (dollar)48.16

Change in percentage: 10.1%

ArcBest Corporation is a company that specializes in providing innovative solutions

(dollar)84.10 (opening price)

91.43 (dollar) as the final price

Change in percentage: 8.71percent

Penn National Gaming Inc. is a gaming company based in Pennsylvania.

(dollar)39.16 is the starting price.

(Dollar)42.40 as a closing price

Change in percentage: 8.27%

The Rite Aid Corporation is a publicly traded company that operates in the

(dollar)10.31 as the starting price

(Dollar)11.05 is the closing price.

Change in percentage: 7.17 percent

Steel Corporation of the United States of America

(Dollar)18.38

(dollar)19.42 as the final price

Change in percent: 5.65%

Mandamp;T Bank Corporation is a financial institution based in Mandamp;T,

(dollar)159.08 is the starting price.

(Dollar)166.63 is the final price.

Change in percentages: 4.74

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is a motorcycle manufacturer that was founded in the United

(dollar)32.85 is the starting price.

(dollar)34.47 as the final price

Change in percentages: 4.69

Harsco Corporation is a company that manufactures and distributes

(Dollar)15.58 is the starting price.

(dollar)16.31 is the final price.

Change in percentages: 4.68

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is a financial services company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(dollar)196.58 (opening price)

(dollar)204.01 is the final price.

4.38 percent change

Weis Markets Inc. is a company that specializes in financial markets.

(dollar)61.55 (starting price)

(dollar)64.39 as the final price

3.75 percent change

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(dollar)30.21 is the starting price.

(dollar)31.51 (dollar)31.51 (dollar)31.51 (dollar)31.51

Change in percentage: 3.35 percent

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a financial services company based in New York City.

(Dollar)56.13 is the starting price.

58.90 (dollar) as the final price

3.01 percent change

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial services company based in New York

(dollar)17.63 (starting price)

(Dollar)18.15

Change in percentage: 2.94percent

PPG Industries, Inc. is a company that produces paints and coatings.

(dollar)151.00 (starting price)

(dollar)155.03 is the final price.

2.66 change in percentage

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a charitable trust based in Hersha, Pakistan

(dollar)8.79 opening price

Price at which the transaction will be completed:…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.