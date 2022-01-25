Here’s how central Pennsylvania stocks fared on Wall Street’s wild day.
The stock market experienced a wild day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Monday.
The market was then helped to recover by a dramatic surge late in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day at 34,364.50, up 99.13 points or 0.3 percent.
Here’s how central Pennsylvania-related stocks fared on the day:
Holdings of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc.
(dollar)43.71 is the starting price.
Price at the end: (dollar)48.16
Change in percentage: 10.1%
ArcBest Corporation is a company that specializes in providing innovative solutions
(dollar)84.10 (opening price)
91.43 (dollar) as the final price
Change in percentage: 8.71percent
Penn National Gaming Inc. is a gaming company based in Pennsylvania.
(dollar)39.16 is the starting price.
(Dollar)42.40 as a closing price
Change in percentage: 8.27%
The Rite Aid Corporation is a publicly traded company that operates in the
(dollar)10.31 as the starting price
(Dollar)11.05 is the closing price.
Change in percentage: 7.17 percent
Steel Corporation of the United States of America
(Dollar)18.38
(dollar)19.42 as the final price
Change in percent: 5.65%
Mandamp;T Bank Corporation is a financial institution based in Mandamp;T,
(dollar)159.08 is the starting price.
(Dollar)166.63 is the final price.
Change in percentages: 4.74
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is a motorcycle manufacturer that was founded in the United
(dollar)32.85 is the starting price.
(dollar)34.47 as the final price
Change in percentages: 4.69
Harsco Corporation is a company that manufactures and distributes
(Dollar)15.58 is the starting price.
(dollar)16.31 is the final price.
Change in percentages: 4.68
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is a financial services company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(dollar)196.58 (opening price)
(dollar)204.01 is the final price.
4.38 percent change
Weis Markets Inc. is a company that specializes in financial markets.
(dollar)61.55 (starting price)
(dollar)64.39 as the final price
3.75 percent change
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(dollar)30.21 is the starting price.
(dollar)31.51 (dollar)31.51 (dollar)31.51 (dollar)31.51
Change in percentage: 3.35 percent
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a financial services company based in New York City.
(Dollar)56.13 is the starting price.
58.90 (dollar) as the final price
3.01 percent change
Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial services company based in New York
(dollar)17.63 (starting price)
(Dollar)18.15
Change in percentage: 2.94percent
PPG Industries, Inc. is a company that produces paints and coatings.
(dollar)151.00 (starting price)
(dollar)155.03 is the final price.
2.66 change in percentage
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a charitable trust based in Hersha, Pakistan
(dollar)8.79 opening price
Price at which the transaction will be completed:…
