Here’s how much snow Central Pennsylvania can expect as rain turns to snow: interactive map

Although a shovel is unlikely to be required, a dusting of snow is expected in the Harrisburg area by tomorrow morning.

It’s warmer today than it’s been in a while, with a high near 42 degrees, so rain is likely when precipitation arrives around midnight.

However, snow is expected to fall early Thursday morning and last until around 8 a.m.