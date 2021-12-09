Here’s how you can have your say on Pennsylvania’s new congressional district map.

This piece is part of a year-long reporting project in Pennsylvania focused on redistricting and gerrymandering.

It is made possible thanks to the contributions of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project dedicated to election integrity and voting access.

Spotlight PA’s staff wrote this story.

HARRISBURG — The first proposed congressional map for Pennsylvania has arrived.

The map was chosen by House Republicans from 19 citizen submissions and was drawn by Amanda Holt, a well-known redistricting reform advocate and former Lehigh County Republican Commissioner.

The redistricting process will now ramp up as lawmakers hold hearings and begin taking votes while taking into account additional public input.

It’s worth noting that the proposed House map will almost certainly change as it progresses through the legislative process, and that two state senators intend to release their own map next week.

A congressional map must also win the approval of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after passing the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

Tom Wolf will take effect.

Here is how you can help:

As new meetings and opportunities for comment are announced, this story will be updated.

This page was last updated in December.

9 a.m.

The preliminary congressional map released by the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee on Dec.

(8)

Participate in or observe a meeting.

Today, at 5:30 p.m., the House State Government Committee will hold an informational meeting with Amanda Holt, a former Lehigh County Republican commissioner whose map was chosen by Republicans on the panel.

Harrisburg, Room G50, Irvis Office Building

Dec. 1st

The committee is expected to vote on the map on March 13 at 8 a.m.

If the map receives a majority of yes votes from the panel, it will be considered by the entire House.

Room 523, Irvis Office Building

Send us your feedback.

People who want to comment on the proposal should visit an interactive map created by the House State Government Committee.

Keep track of the changes.

The website of the House State Government Committee is dedicated to the redistricting process.

Following the legislation page will also provide you with information about votes on the map, changes to the districts, and more.