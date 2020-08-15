Here’s the 1st trailer for ‘Raised By Wolves,’ Ridley Scott’s sci-fi project for HBO Max

It’s hard to keep track of all the amazing sci-fi bound for our screens, both large and small. More “ Star Trek “and “Mandalorian” is coming to television while “Dune,” fingers crossed, is set for a big screen return, to name just three. Science fiction is once again having its moment in the sun.

Streaming services are practically clamoring for more sci-fi, Apple+ has “ For All Mankind ” and will soon be showing “ Foundation ,” apparently NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, is set to reboot “Battlestar Galactica” (quite why, is beyond us), Netflix wants its own “Star Wars” .

HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max is no exception, offering an intriguing new show called “ Raised By Wolves .” The first trailer for the show hit YouTube Aug. 5.

According to a description by Deadline , “Raised By Wolves” centers around two androids — Father and Mother — tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet after the Earth was destroyed by a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The show was originally ordered for the cable channel TNT, but made the leap to HBO Max. It has undertones that are a reminiscent of Netflix’s recent sci-fi drama “ I Am Mother ,” but that’s not a bad thing. That Australian-made indie sci-fi flick was pretty darn good.

Ridley Scott has had a large part to play in this, serving as an executive producer and directing two episodes, including the premiere. Scott’s son Luke, who cut his teeth as a second unit director on “Alien: Covenant,” “The Martian” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” also directed three episodes.

The show has been created by Aaron Guzikowski, best known for penning the 2013 film “Prisoners” and 2017’s not-terrible remake of “Papillon.” Other writers include Karen Campbell, Heather Bellson, Donald Joh and Sinead Daly.

The cast includes Travis Fimmel (Marcus), Abubakar Salim (Father), Winta McGrath (Campion), Niamh Algar (Sue), Felix Jamieson (Paul), Ethan Hazzard (Hunter), Jordan Loughran (Tempest), Aasiya Shah (Holly), Ivy Wong (Vita), Matias Varela (Lucius) and Amanda Collin (Mother).

“Raised By Wolves” starts streaming Sept. 3 HBO Max and the first season consists of 10 episodes, with one dropping each week, we assume.



