Here’s What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Fr. Gerard Quirke of the Achill parish saying the traditional Easter Sunday Mass at dawn.



Source: Seán Molloy

A further three deaths and 457 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

and 457 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. Two women who returned from Dubai can leave Mountjoy Prison but must stay in a quarantine hotel, the High Court has ruled.

has ruled. There was another night of loyalist rioting outside Belfast with a 47-year-old man charged with throwing a petrol bomb .

. A seven-year-old girl was killed in a traffic collision in Belfast.

girl was killed in a traffic collision in Belfast. Eight people were arrested as part of a garda operation aimed at policing planned protests in Dublin city.

were arrested as part of a garda operation aimed at policing planned protests in Dublin city. Teacher and garda unions are arguing for a “twin-track approach” that would see their members vaccinated alongside older cohorts .

. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted that his attendance at an event at a Cork boxing club before Christmas, when a ban on indoor gatherings was in place, was for “work” reasons.

has insisted that his attendance at an event at a Cork boxing club before Christmas, when a ban on indoor gatherings was in place, was for “work” reasons. Events to make the 105th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising took place across the country.

took place across the country. Temperatures are set to drop as low as -3 in coming days as a ‘very cold’ Arctic front will reach Ireland tonight.

WORLD



Wembley Stadium in London is set to host crowds later this month.



Source: PA Images

#COVID-19: The UK government is to begin trials to enable the safe return of crowds to mass gatherings, including Wembley football cup finals and indoor events.

#FLIGHT ON MARS?: NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency has said.

#EARL SIMMONS: US rapper DMX was hospitalised yesterday and on life-support following a heart attack, his lawyer has said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT



Source: The Journal

As part of The Journal’s Good Information Project, we’ve taken a look at how the issue of the Irish flag may obscure meaningful discussions on a united Ireland.

We’ve also examined the upcoming Scottish elections and how they may impact the future of the United Kingdom and Ireland.