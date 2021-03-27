Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

The Beacon Hospital in Dublin was criticised for giving leftover vaccines to teachers at a private school in Co Wicklow earlier this week.

in Dublin was criticised for giving leftover vaccines to teachers at a private school in Co Wicklow earlier this week. Health officials reported another 584 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, along with 20 more deaths.

in Ireland, along with 20 more deaths. The first group of people to face mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland arrived at designated facilities today.

in Ireland arrived at designated facilities today. The Taoiseach sought a policy review after an RTÉ programme revealed the Department of Health continued to gather information about children with special educational needs and their families who were involved in legal actions against the State.

and their families who were involved in legal actions against the State. The government confirmed that all students will return to school on 12 April.

on 12 April. A search was launched off the coast of west Cork after a fishing vessel got into difficulty.

got into difficulty. Irish-founded aid agency GOAL reported that a driver working for the charity was shot dead by gunmen in Ethiopia.

reported that a driver working for the charity was shot dead by gunmen in Ethiopia. Government figures revealed a slight decrease in the numbers of homeless people across the State last month.

INTERNATIONAL



Gallery technicians at Christie’s in central London during a preview of pieces at the auction house



Source: PA

#SUEZ BLOCKAGE: A maritime traffic jam of more than 200 vessels has built up outside the Suez Canal in Egypt following the grounding of a container ship in the waterway on Tuesday.

#ROCKET MAN: The North Korean government confirmed it has tested a new guided missile, with US president Joe Biden warning of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions.

#TWISTERS: At least five people died after a series of tornadoes hatched by early spring “super cell” storms tore across the US states of Alabama and Georgia.

