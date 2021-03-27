Here’s What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Young lambs survey the scene a week before Easter, in Rosetown in County Kildare.



Source: Eamonn Farrell

Vaccinations at the Beacon Hospital are to be suspended at the request of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

are to be suspended at the request of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Two more deaths and 624 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. The number of people in ICU and hospital with Covid-19 fell again today.

and hospital with Covid-19 fell again today. Three people absconded from hotel mandatory quarantine in Dublin.

from hotel mandatory quarantine in Dublin. Hairdressers called on government to allow vaccinated older people to be allowed to get their hair done.

called on government to allow vaccinated older people to be allowed to get their hair done. Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a clash involving large number of youths in Dublin.

A man was arrested after Ketamine worth an estimated €360,000 was seized by gardaí.

worth an estimated €360,000 was seized by gardaí. Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster got her first Covid-19 jab today.

got her first Covid-19 jab today. 1,500 year old human remains were discovered in County Wicklow.

were discovered in County Wicklow. Don’t forget the clocks go forward tonight.

THE WORLD



Demonstrators in Manchester in sit down protest against the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on peaceful protests.



Source: PA

#UK: Boris Johnson has said he sees “absolutely nothing in the data” to halt the easing of the lockdown in England.

#MYANMAR: The military in Myanmar has staged a major show of force for its annual Armed Forces Day parade, as the junta struggles to quell widespread protests against its rule weeks after seizing power.

#BELARUS: Belarus has been rejected from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands, with Minsk denouncing the decision as “politically motivated”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Sport means more to us than ever these days. Tonight, the Beckett Bridge in Dublin shows its support for the boys in green.