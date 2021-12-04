Here’s what it’ll take for omicron to beat the COVID-19 delta variant.

What will it take for omicron to overtake the COVID-19 delta variant?

Los Angeles Times reporters Rong-Gong Lin II and Luke Money

LOS ANGELES — With a handful of confirmed cases across the country, it’s clear that the alarming, mutated omicron variant has established a foothold in the US.

However, whether these early infections fade away or serve as a launchpad for a new viral assault is largely determined by how the strain performs against a now-familiar foe: the delta variant.

Much of the discussion surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus has focused on what scientists admit they don’t know — whether it spreads more easily than other strains, changes disease severity, or evades vaccine protection more easily.

A more pressing question, according to John Moore, a Weill Cornell Medical College professor of microbiology and immunology, is: What if it’s no match for the devil we know?

“Can delta outcompete omicron, or will omicron thrive in the face of delta?” Moore asked at a UC San Francisco forum on Thursday.

“At the moment, that’s just a complete unknown.”

The delta variant has long been the most common strain in the United States, and it was the cause of a new wave of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that swept the country this summer.

However, even the term “dominant” understates the extent to which delta is present.

It is nearly ubiquitous in the United States.

“I understand that the media is focusing on omicron, but we should keep in mind that the delta variant accounts for 99.9% of cases in the country right now,” Dr.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, Rochelle Walensky.

“Delta continues to spread across the country, particularly among the unvaccinated.”

The reason for the strain’s dominance is straightforward.

It’s the coronavirus’s most transmissible variant yet.

Delta has also been able to push out any other variants that might otherwise have spread more widely due to its infectivity.

Look no further than the beta variant, which scientists regarded as a possible threat due to characteristics that some feared could jeopardize the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Scientists were concerned about it…

