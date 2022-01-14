Here’s what to keep in your car for winter emergencies, from snacks to jumper cables.

It’s the stuff of nightmares: you’re driving down the road when traffic suddenly comes to a halt.

Only rows and rows of vehicles can be seen ahead of you and behind you.

A recent crash in Virginia was followed by a massive snowstorm, stranding drivers on I-95 for up to a day.

It reminded me of Valentine’s Day 2007, when a storm stranded motorists on I-78 for 24 hours.

Here’s a list of items you should keep in your vehicle this winter, compiled from PennDOT, Firestone, and others, to make life easier and safer in the event of an emergency:

Cables (Pixabay, file)

Kit of first aid

Scraper for removing ice