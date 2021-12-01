Here’s what used to be Wilson’s Leather.

This is what replaced Wilson’s Leather.

In the Hershey area, a “do it yourself” wood sign workshop studio has opened.

In September, Board and Brush Creative Studio moved into the former Wilson’s Leather location.

24 in Tanger Outlets Hershey, Suite 50, near the Gap Outlet and Coach store in Derry Township.

Workshops are available at the studio in a variety of formats.

Parties are held at the studio as well.

“At Board andamp; Brush Creative Studio, our goal is to turn you into a “DIY master” by teaching you to appreciate the beauty of raw materials—the wood, the knots, the color variations, and the simple imperfections that will make your project unique,” according to the company’s website.

The company was founded in Wisconsin and now has over 260 locations throughout the US, Canada, and Japan.

In 2018, Mechanicsburg welcomed a Board and Brush Creative Studio.

Leggings New York opened last month, Go! Calendars, a seasonal store, opened in August, and Sage’s Creation is set to open this month at the outlets.

Tanger Outlets Hershey is located at 46 Outlet Square in Derry Township and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Although shopping center hours will vary on certain days during the holiday season, Friday and Saturday are the days to go.

And depending on the store, some hours may differ.

Last year, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., the company that owns Wilsons Leather, decided to close all of its 110 Wilson stores.

–Financial News

Daniel Urie can be found on Twitter (@DanielUrie2018) and Facebook (@DanielUrie2018).