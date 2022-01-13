Here’s where you can get N95 and KN95 masks online and in stores.

Here’s where you can buy N95 and KN95 masks online and in stores.

You can choose between an N95 or a KN95 mask if you want a little more “oompf” in your mask.

Don’t worry if you don’t understand the difference between these and regular cloth masks; we’ll explain.

An N95 respirator mask fits tightly around the face to prevent air from entering around the edges, as INFOSURHOY’s Deb Kiner previously explained.

N95 masks labeled “surgical” are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though disposable masks are also available.

KN95 masks—which, keep in mind, are regulated by the Chinese government—are looser-fitting than N95 masks and are the “most widely available respirators that meet an international standard,” according to the CDC. However, there are a lot of counterfeit KN95s out there, so be cautious.

Below is a list of N95 and KN95 masks available for purchase, as well as where to find them:

The above masks are typically available in-store at Walmart and CVS.