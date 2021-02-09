Hernan Crespo steps down as Defensa y Justicia boss

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Former Argentina international striker Hernan Crespo has left his post as head coach of Defensa y Justicia amid reports linking him to the vacant Sao Paulo manager’s job.

The announcement came less than a month after Crespo guided Defensa y Justicia to the Copa Sudamericana title – their first international trophy.

“It was a year of great effort, commitment and passion,” the 45-year-old said on Instagram. “Defensa y Justicia will be in my heart and that of my family forever.”

Defensa president Jose Lemme later told the local press that Crespo had accepted an offer to join Sao Paulo.

Crespo was appointed Defensa y Justicia manager in January following stints in charge of Modena and Banfield.

As a player, he was capped 64 times for Argentina in a career that included spells with River Plate, Parma, Lazio, Inter Milan, Chelsea, AC Milan and Genoa.

Sao Paulo have been searching for a new manager since sacking Fernando Diniz on February 1. Enditem