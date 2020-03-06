Hero dog walker, 35, opens up about how he tackled a fugitive after a dramatic police chase 

A dog walker has opened up about the moment he took down a fugitive who was running from police.

Ian, 35, was walking his dog around Mermaid Waters in the Gold Coast on Thursday morning when he spotted the chase.

He described enjoying the relaxing scenery before hearing a loud car horn.

‘I turned and looked down the end of the bridge and there was a guy running behind the fence,’ Ian told 7NEWS.

He saw a suspicious looking man running towards the bridge and a police helicopter pursuing him.

Ian assumed the man was on the run and quickly reacted after hearing someone shout out to stop him.

‘I just sort of waited until he got close, turned around and gave him the old coat hanger,’ he said.

Ian said that as he stuck his arm out to stop the fugitive he made a winded sound and ‘hit the deck pretty good’.

POLAIR footage showed how Ian wrestled with the man for a few seconds and then sat on him so that police could make their arrest.

Ian said that he had no time to think in the moment and instinctively did what he thought was right.

‘He could have had a gun, he could have had a knife, s***, he could have had coronavirus. None of that went through my head when I did it,’ he said.

The policemen gave Ian a high five and he suffered no injuries other than having to pop the strap back into his thong.

Ian also said he found out the fugitive had been evading police for months after missing his parole.

Dramatic footage from the police chase showed how the man rammed a white Toyota Hilux into another car and drove into oncoming traffic at a roundabout.

Police deployed a tyre deflation device eventually leading the fugitive to escape on foot and be tackled by the heroic dog walker.

The man, 40, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

He remains in custody and will appear in court on April 2.