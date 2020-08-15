Hero hubby saves wife from the jaws of a great white shark by repeatedly punching it as it savages her

A HERO hubby saved his wife from the jaws of a great white shark by repeatedly punching the deadly predator as it savaged her.

Chantelle Doyle, 35, was surfing off Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, earlier today when she was suddenly attacked.

The 10ft shark took a chunk out of her right calf and bit the back of her thigh before brave Mark Rapley came to her rescue.

He jumped off his surfboard and onto the juvenile great white when it wouldn’t let his wife go.

“This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach,” Surf Life Saving chief exec Steven Pearce revealed.

He added it was “pretty full on” and “really heroic.”

Bystanders and paramedics treated Chantelle on the sands before she was taken to nearby Port Macquarie Hospital by air ambulance.

She was later flown to Newcastle Hospital to undergo specialist surgery and remains in a stable condition.

The mother-of-one’s shocked family are reportedly at her bedside.

Surfer Peter Lobb described hearing her chilling screams as she was being attacked while sitting on her surfboard in the shallows of Shelly Beach.

“It was unbelievable, the scream was incredible and there was splashing everywhere,” another witness Jed Toohey told The Daily Telegraph.

“He (Mark) saved her life…it would have been strong enough to take her out to sea. He was really incredible.”

Bathers on the beach then applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to try and stem the bleeding

“Chantelle kept saying, ‘I’m okay’. She was so calm and relaxed. But then her leg started to get numb,” Mr Lobb revealed.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Andrew Beverley praised those who performed first aid on the woman.

“They did an amazing job before we arrived,” he said.

Lifeguards at Port Macquarie have now closed beaches in the area following the attack.

‘Beaches in Port Macquarie will be closed for the day due to a shark attack at Shelly Beach,’ they wrote on Facebook.

The area was patrolled by drones, jet-skis and inflatable rescue boats to help spot the shark in the wake of the incident.

It was eventually sighted by emergency services some time after the bloody attack, but its whereabouts were unknown by Saturday evening local time.

Today’s attack is the third on the Mid North Coast in recent months, NSW Ambulance said.

Fifteen-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was killed north of Coffs Harbour after being savaged in July

He died after being attacked while surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach.