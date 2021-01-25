Hertha Berlin part company with coach Labbadia, managing director Preetz

BERLIN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Hertha Berlin have sacked head coach Bruno Labbadia and managing director Michael Preetz with immediate effect, the struggling Bundesliga side confirmed on Sunday.

After Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to Werder Bremen, Hertha removed Labbadia and Preetz from their duties as the club sits only two points away from the drop zone after its ninth defeat of the season.

“Bruno and his coaching staff have invested a lot of hard work into the team’s development and we would like to thank him greatly for that. Ultimately, however, the return of 17 points from 18 games leaves us in a very precarious situation. We feel that a change of head coach can give the team fresh impetus. We will clarify his successor as head coach in the coming days,” said Hertha chairman Carsten Schmidt.

In addition, the club also announced it would “immediately part ways with managing director Michal Preetz” due to “disappointing results and negative development on the pitch”.

“I am incredibly thankful for the many years that I have been able to play and work at my beloved Hertha BSC, both on and off the pitch,” said Preetz in an official statement via the club’s website. “I wish all the members, fans and my colleagues all the very best for the future and would like to thank the board members for the faith they placed in me these past years”.

Sporting director Arne Fredrich will take over Preetz’s duties until the end of the season.

Hertha crashed out in the first round of the German Cup after losing to second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig. In the Bundesliga, Hertha have taken only three wins, five draw and nine defeats so far and sit two points above a relegation play-off spot in 14th.

Hertha now travel to sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, before the capital outfit then face defending champions Bayern Munich. Enditem